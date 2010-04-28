Here's A Property Boom That Makes A Mockery Of America's (And It's Not China)

The Economist has an interactive chart, where you can compare housing trends for countries around the world.



The example we built below shows how Australian property prices have doubled in a pretty short period of time and are way ahead of U.S. property over a 20 year period.

It’s shocking, the Australian price rise, in dark blue, appears to make the American property bubble look tame in comparison. Two indices of American prices are shown, in light blue and grey.

We’ve loved the little bit of Australia we’ve seen, the quality of life looks quite high there. The country is also surely levered to China’s strong growth right now. But would you buy into a property rise such as below in dark blue?

Much more can probably be done with it, use the interactive chart here >>

