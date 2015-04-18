Australian producer Cobram Estate has cleaned up at New York's international olive oil competition

Cobram Estate CEO Rob McGavin.

Victorian olive oil producer Cobram Estate has been named the world’s most successful producer at the New York International Olive Oil Competition for a third successive year after taking out an unprecedented 11 awards.

The haul includes two Best in Class trophies, five gold medals and four silver medals. The Australian industry also performed well against more established rivals such as Spain and Italy, taking out four of the 18 Best in Class trophies. Alto Olives from NSW took out the other two. Only Italy beat Australia for the trophies.

More than 630 extra virgin olive oils were entered from around the world. Cobram Estate “Ultra Premium Hojiblanca” and “Super Premium Premiere” took the trophies, and four of the Murray Valley company’s California oils added to the seven from Australia with medals to give them the win.

Cobram Estate CEO Rob McGavin said he was “thrilled and proud that we have achieved this ongoing success” and that the Australian-style American oils also performed well. The company recently entered the US market with small-batch, single-varietal Californian oils it’s selling alongside the Australian product.

“Consumer preferences for olive oil are changing quickly – whereas once an olive oil had to come from Europe, today’s consumer is seeking the highest quality oils from around the world, and Australia is quickly gaining recognition as a supplier of the highest calibre,” McGavin said.

The surprising thing is that nearly all the winning oils are available through Australian supermarkets.

Australians consume three litres of extra virgin olive oil annually, the highest per capita consumption outside the Mediterranean.

