Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning is back in the water just a week after his shark attack

Australian surfer Mick Fanning speaks during a press conference in Sydney. Photo: Getty Images

Just a week ago, Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning was busy fighting off a great white shark on live TV.

Now he’s made his return to the ocean after posting this picture on Instagram:

First surf back. Feels so good. Surfed by myself but had Andy in my thoughts. Happy Birthday brother #AIforever Ein von Mick Fanning (@mfanno) gepostetes Foto am 24. Jul 2015 um 14:55 Uhr

The photo has attracted more than 56,500 likes since yesterday.

In it, Fanning is silhouetted, standing on the beach with his board staring out towards the ocean. The caption reads: “First surf back. Feels so good. Surfed by myself but had Andy in my thoughts. Happy Birthday brother”.

Fanning pays tribute to the late Andy Irons — a three-time world champion surfer who died in 2010.

The shark attack, which took place during the men’s finals of the Jeffreys Bay (J-Bay) Open in South Africa, left Fanning unscathed in what he describes as a “miracle”.

Here’s the horrible attack, caught on camera:

He was knocked from his board by a shark after he “felt a presence or something” behind him.

“It was right there. That’s when I punched it hard.”

“To walk away from a shark attack without a scratch on you is a miracle,” he said last week following the incident.

Fanning also promised to return to J-Bay for next year’s competition saying, “I have to deal with it when I come to it”.

“I have to go back. It will be hard. But you have to face these things front on,” Fanning said.

