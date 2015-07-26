Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning is back in the water just a week after his shark attack

Just a week ago, Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning was busy fighting off a great white shark on live TV.
Now he’s made his return to the ocean after posting this picture on Instagram:
The photo has attracted more than 56,500 likes since yesterday.
In it, Fanning is silhouetted, standing on the beach with his board staring out towards the ocean. The caption reads: “First surf back. Feels so good. Surfed by myself but had Andy in my thoughts. Happy Birthday brother”.
Fanning pays tribute to the late Andy Irons — a three-time world champion surfer who died in 2010.
The shark attack, which took place during the men’s finals of the Jeffreys Bay (J-Bay) Open in South Africa, left Fanning unscathed in what he describes as a “miracle”.
Here’s the horrible attack, caught on camera:
He was knocked from his board by a shark after he “felt a presence or something” behind him.
“It was right there. That’s when I punched it hard.”
“To walk away from a shark attack without a scratch on you is a miracle,” he said last week following the incident.
Fanning also promised to return to J-Bay for next year’s competition saying, “I have to deal with it when I come to it”.
“I have to go back. It will be hard. But you have to face these things front on,” Fanning said.
