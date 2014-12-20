Australian Pro Surfer Julian Wilson Just Won The Pipe Masters Final

Australian pro surfer Julian Wilson just beat Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina in the final of the Billabong Pipe Masters in Hawaii.
Wilson came from behind on the final wave scoring a 9.70 to take out the final.
It was close. Wilson took out the competition with a final score of 19.63 compared to Medina’s 19.20.
Wilson defeated Adrian Buchan to head through to the final today.
Wilson said it was “the best competition day of my life”.
“It doesn’t really feel real,” he said.
Congratulations @julian_wilson, winner of the 2014 #BillabongPipeMasters and #VTCS!! http://t.co/7ZoUfumVY6 https://t.co/kM5lnfwKnj
— ASP World Tour (@ASP) December 20, 2014
And @gabriel1medina drops a 10!!! Watch the #BillabongPipeMasters Finals LIVE: http://t.co/IS4gMXeVKA pic.twitter.com/eZiydOCFR0
— ASP World Tour (@ASP) December 20, 2014
.@julian_wilson defeats @acebuchan, joining @gabriel1medina in the #BillabongPipeMasters Final http://t.co/IS4gMXeVKA pic.twitter.com/DUeGnmfIDK
— ASP World Tour (@ASP) December 20, 2014
