Australian private sector credit slows in April despite another surge in lending for housing investment

Australian investor credit, as it has done so for 45 months beforehand, continued to expand in April.

According to figures released by the RBA on Friday, credit extended grew by 0.3% from March. While an increase, the figure was below market expectations for growth of 0.5%.

From a year earlier, total credit expanded by 6.1%, some 0.1% lower than the year to March.

From a month earlier, housing credit grew by 0.5%, leaving the annual rate of growth at 7.2%.

Credit to owner-occupier finance grew by just 0.4%, the slowest pace of growth since July 2014, leaving the annual rate at 5.7%.

In what will no doubt be of interest to APRA, credit for housing investment jumped 0.8% following a 0.9% increase in March with the annual expansion rising to 10.4007%, the highest level recorded since February 2008

Outside of housing the data was soft. Personal credit contracted 0.1% leaving the annual expansion at a two-month low of just 0.6%. Business credit held steady, the first time since March 2013 that it failed to register an expansion, with the annual rate slipping 0.4% to 5.0%.

