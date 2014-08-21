Australian Private Equity And Venture Capital Has Returned 23% Over The Last 12 Months

Chris Pash
Robin Carpenter of the United States celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage two of the 2014 USA Pro Challenge. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Australian private equity and venture capital has outperformed the listed market by more than 10 percentage points or 40% in the 12 months to the end of March, according to new data released today.

The Cambridge Associates LLC Australia Private Equity and Venture Capital Index (the CA Australia Index) posted a gain of 23% compared to the S&P/ASX 300 Index, which returned just under 13% over the same period.

The CA Australia Index, a performance benchmark for the private equity and venture capital asset class, gained 3.3% in the first quarter of 2014.

The 3-year, 10-year and 15-year time horizons also showed greater returns from private equity and venture capital compared with listed equities.

Yasser El-Ansary, CEO of the Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, says it’s encouraging to see such a strong performance over the past year.

“One of the most important observations from this latest data is that when you look at long-term returns – which are reported net of fees and costs – across the industry, you see very compelling evidence of why this asset class should be a feature of all diversified portfolios for institutional investors,” he says.

“The returns are a direct reflection of the work done by fund managers in partnering with their portfolio companies, and driving a clear growth strategy which expands businesses and boosts economic and employment opportunities.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.