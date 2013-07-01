Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd Is Going To Run The Country From His Back Deck

Photo:

When not in Canberra or Sydney for official business, resurrected Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is going to work from the back deck of his Norman Park home in Queensland, according to The Courier-Mail.

Australia’s traditional Prime Ministerial residences are either The Lodge in the nation’s capital Canberra, or Kirribilli House in Sydney.

“I really like sitting on the back veranda of our house in Norman Park and while I will be travelling a lot it will be great to come home to Brissie and be in my local community and the warmer weather,” Rudd said in The Courier-Mail.

