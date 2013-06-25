Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard Is Knitting A Present For Kate Middleton's Baby

Getty / Ian Hitchcock

In a yet-to-be-published interview about how she wants her legacy to be perceived, Australia’s Prime Minister revealed she is knitting a toy kangaroo for the royal baby, due next month.

The Australian reports Gillard thought it was a little “absurd” to be photographed with knitting needles for the interview with Australian Woman’s Weekly, but that it was good as it showed her electorate a different side of her personality.

“I can’t imagine Laurie Oakes saying ‘hmmm, knitting patterns’,” or “What are you working on at the moment?” she said in The Australian.

In the forthcoming photos she is pictured with knitting needles as well as her dog Reuben

