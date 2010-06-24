Resignation Of Aussie PM Is A Huge Win For The Aussie Mining Industry

I was just trying to tax Australia’s most powerful industry.

Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd stepped down today, after intense political conflict in regards to a proposed ‘super profits’ tax for Australian mining companies.As TD Securities strategist Roland Randall explained to the Wall Street Journal, “In Australian politics, it is almost unprecedented that a first-term prime minister is dumped by his own party.”



It’s a huge blow and the proposed mining tax was ultimately Mr. Rudd’s downfall.

TD Securities:

Australia’s new Prime Minister, Julia Gillard, has launched her leadership with a conciliatory tone towards the mining industry.

After winning the leadership spill, ejecting Kevin Rudd from the position, PM Gillard addressed the nation saying that Australians deserve their fair share of mining industry revenues, but that she welcomes negotiation with the industry.

As Deputy PM, Gillard was closely involved in trying to generate support for the Resource Super Profits Tax (RSPT). But it was Rudd who created animosity by announcing the RSPT without consulting the industry; and by remaining steadfastly inflexible on the proposal, particularly the headline 40% tax rate.

While there aren’t any commitments yet on the future of the proposed mining tax, the new Prime Minister, Ms. Gillard, seems far more industry-friendly.

Ms Gillard gave as reason for her actions that the Government has “lost its way”. The RSPT [Super profits tax] has been the most high-profile of policy announcements to have created poor publicity for Mr Rudd.

We hope this path continues, mining saved Australia during the crisis. To punish the industry for its success, with a special super profits tax, seems short-sighted.

(Excerpts via TD Securities, Australian Mining’s New Hope, 24 June 2010)

