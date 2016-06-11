Australia has a knockoff version of a beloved California burger chain -- here's what it's like

Flickr/Laine Trees In-N-Out’s iconic burger is attracting imitators across the globe

Australians are craving In-N-Out — and now, they’re taking matters into their own hands.

A pub in Sydney, called Sir John Young Hotel, has opened a burger pop-up called Down-N-Out that attempts to bring the wonder of the classic West Coast chain to Australia, reports Mashable.

Down-N-Out customers can order an homage to In-N-Out’s famous double-double burger, with the option of “tiger style” — a clear play on “animal style,” which adds mustard-cooked patties, pickles, grilled onions, and extra Thousand Island spread.

Looking at the burgers, there are a lot of similarities between the original and the homage.

Here’s what the Down-N-Out burger looks like:











For comparison, here are some photos of the original In-N-Out burger:







However, there are a few differences, according to Mashable. For one, Down-N-Out actually serves up a larger burger than In-N-Out, due to the creators’ desire to serve up a more substantial meal.

Here’s the heftier Down-N-Out:



And, In-N-Out:



Another difference is the fries. While In-N-Out has been criticised for serving up fries that don’t match the burger when it comes to quality, Mashable calls Down-N-Out’s fries excellent.

Still, on the surface, they look pretty similar. Down-N-Out fries can be served “tiger-style.”



Meanwhile, In-N-Out serves up “animal style” fries.



Ultimately, Mashable says that Down-N-Out lacks some of the “magic” that makes In-N-Out unique.



However, in a country where In-N-Out is out of reach, the ability to get a burger that recaptures even part of In-N-Out’s delicious recipe for success is a major victory. Since In-N-Out isn’t even willing to expand to the East Coast of the US, Down-N-Out is as close as most Australians will get to trying the burger — unless they’re willing to invest in a plane ticket to California.

NOW WATCH: Lululemon founder reveals the huge mistake the company is making



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.