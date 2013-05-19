Australian Politicians Spending Up Big On Overseas Travel Before They Retire: Report

Getty/Cole Bennetts

News Limited is running a report today into the travel expenses of Australian politicians, who appear to be getting their money’s worth before they retire.

Steve Lewis and Lanai Scarr report that months out from the September 14 election, Government MPs are making trips expected to cost taxpayers $10 million.

In the article, it is also reported that Labor MP Simon Crean took his wife to Cambodia this month for a six-day study tour.

News has published an extensive investigation, which you can read here.

According to the article former parliamentary Speaker Harry Jenkins breached parliamentary rules by failing to disclose an all-expenses-paid trip to Beijing in March with telco Huawei.

Huawei was barred from taking part in the nation’s National Broadband Network over security concerns.

According to the report, Liberal MP Steve Ciobo also failed to disclose on his register of “interests” that he went along to the in the Huawei-sponsored visit.

All told, Six federal MPs – including former Minister Alan Griffin, the Liberal’s Paul Fletcher and Jenkins – spent six days in China with Huawei.

Read the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.