Australian government employees have had their overseas pocket money cut by $37 million

Prime minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull (C), Minister for Defence, Senator Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne. Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty Images.

Overseas allowances for Australian government employees have been cut by $37 million over four years.

According to the government, the move, announced in the 2017 federal budget, “will result in a more balanced, fair and consistent package of remuneration across agencies” and “better align with community expectations”.

The cost of this measure will be met from within the existing resources of the Foreign Affairs and Trade Portfolio.

The $37 million will be redirected to repair the budget and fund policy priorities.

