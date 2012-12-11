Australian Police Are Worried People Could Die If They Use Apple Maps

Photo: The Amazing iOS 6 Maps

The latest slam against Apple’s awful iOS 6 Maps app comes from Australian police, reports BGR.The police issued a warning that says Apple Maps is directing motorists to a remote location of Murray-Sunset National Park, about 70 kilometers away from their intended destination.



The real kicker here is that this is potentially life-threatening:

Police are extremely concerned as there is no water supply within the park and temperatures can reach as high as 46 degrees (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit), making this a potentially life threatening issue. Some of the motorists located by police have been stranded for up to 24 hours without food or water and have walked long distances through dangerous terrain to get phone reception.

The takeaway seems to be that Apple’s maps are so bad that you could die.

Read more on BGR >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.