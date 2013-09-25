Australian Police Seized A Record Haul Of Ephedrine In Rice Sacks Which Could Have Made $200 Million Worth Of Ice

Photo: Getty Images

Australian Federal Police seized 247 kilograms of ephedrine hidden in sacks of rice, which could have been used to manufacture $200 million worth of the drug ice.

Four people — an Australian, two Canadians and an Indian national — have been arrested and charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

After finding the drugs in 3600 bags labelled “basmati rice” a joint operation by the AFP and the Department of Agriculture and Customs tracked the shipment to an address in Fairfield, Sydney.

“The AFP and partner agencies have dismantled this multinational syndicate and significantly stemmed the flow of narcotics on to Australian streets,” AFP crime operations national manager Ian McCartney said in a statement.

Ephedrine is used in small quantities to make medicines such as cold-and-flu tablets, though is a key ingredient in methamphetamine.

