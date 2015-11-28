Australian police forces could be allowed to search suspects without a court warrant in terrorism crackdown

Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty Images.

Australian polices forces could soon be granted powers to search suspects without a court warrant amid crackdown on terrorism.

Australian states and territories are looking to follow the footsteps of NSW which has already allowed officers to search suspects without a court warrant, provided they are subject to an existing firearms prohibition order, The Australian reports.

The move was introduced in 2013 by former NSW premier, Barry O’Farrell, allowing police officers to search “people, cars, bikie clubhouses and ‘criminal dens'” even if there was no cause for suspicion.

“As counter-terrorism efforts throughout Australia continue to develop, links between terrorism and the broader organised crime and volume crime environments are being identified,” NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn told The Australian.

“We are aware of links between ­organised crime groups, money laundering and terrorism financing.”

Earlier this year, 15-year-old Farhad Khalil Mohammad Jabar shot and killed NSW police financial officer, Curtis Cheng, outside the Parramatta police headquarters, raising concerns of how he had gotten hold of the .38 Smith & Wesson ­handgun used in the shooting. It is alleged that he had obtained it illegally through 22-year-old Talal Alameddine.

An inquest into last year’s Sydney Siege also revealed that the gun used by Man Haron Monis was part of Australia’s “grey” weapons market which includes 250,000 guns that have never been registered.

There have been over 1000 gun searches in NSW since November 2013 with estimations by the Australian Crime Commission that there are currently 250,000 rifles and 10,000 handguns on the illicit market in Australia.

