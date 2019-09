In yet another example of the Australian Prime Minister’s ability to make a viral video, Julia Gillard has filmed a video that says, yes, the Mayans were right and the world really is about to end.



According to the Sydney Herald Sun, Gillard filmed the video on Tuesday for radio show “Triple J’s breakfast show”.

WATCH:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.