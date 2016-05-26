Australian pirates no longer have to worry about the 'three-strike' system

Photo: Jed Jacobsohn/ Getty Images.

The government’s so called “three-strikes” scheme is being put on pause after rights holders and internet providers failed to negotiate terms over the arrangement.

Copyright holders were trying to push for a system that would see alleged pirates send two warning letters before they can be chased legally. Internet providers would have been responsible for sending the letters on behalf of the rights studios.

The code was originally to be submitted to the Australian Communications and Media Authority in April 2015, devised by the Communications Alliance, a consortium of representatives from different ISPs, who was working alongside rights holders. After an initial plan to be implemented by September 2015, it was eventually held back due to disagreements over costs.

This has resulted in months of no movement between the parties, with ISPs showing no interest in paying the costs to warn alleged pirates, while rights holders believe it is the ISP’s responsibility.

CNET is now reporting that both sides are requesting the ACMA to put the case on pause for a year while the scheme is being reassessed. Representatives from both the Communications Alliance and Foxtel both wrote to request that the ACMA would not put forward any recommendations around the act to the government for at least the next 12 months, which ACMA agreed to.

