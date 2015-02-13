Australian photographer Raphaela Rosella won a gold medal at the World Press photo contest

The winners of the 58th World Press Photo Contest were announced today in Amsterdam.
The pictures, selected from 97,912 submissions, were awarded for incredible aesthetic beauty and news value. The overall winner was
The gold medal for singles portraiture was won by Australian photographer Raphaela Rosella for “Laurinda”. Brisbane-based Rosella is co-editor of non-profit publication The Australian Photojournalist.
The pictures were divided in eights major categories, and three winners were selected in each category. We have presented a selection of the best, and you can check the whole gallery here.
World Press Photo of the year 2014: Mads Nissen, Denmark - Jon and Alex, a gay couple during an intimate moment, St. Petersburg, Russia.
Laurinda is among many socially isolated young women in disadvantaged communities in Australia.
Daily Life Singles, Silver Medal: Åsa Sjöström, Sweden - Twin brothers Igor and Arthur celebrate their birthday, Moldova
General News Singles, Silver Medal: Giovanni Sestini, Italy - Operation Mare Nostrum - Boat refugees rescued by the Italian Navy, 7 June
General News Single, Gold Medal: Sergei Ilnitsky, Russia - Kitchen table after mortar attack, Donetsk, Ukraine, 26 August
General News Stories, Silver Medal: Glenna Gordon, USA - Traces of the Abducted Schoolgirls, Nigeria
Spot News Stories, Gold Medal: Jérôme Sessini, France - Final Fight for Maidan, Kiev, Ukraine, 19-21 February
Spot News Singles, Gold Medal: Bulent Kilic, Turkey, Girl wounded during clashes between riot police and protesters, Istanbul, 12 March
Contemporary Issue Single, Silver Medal: Ronghui Chen, China - Worker at a Christmas decoration factory, China
Nature Stories, Gold Medal: Anand Varma, USA - Mindsuckers-the bizarre world of mind-controlling parasites
Nature Singles, Gold Medal: Yungzhi Chu, China - Monkey being traded for circus, Suzhou, Anhui Province, China
