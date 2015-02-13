Australian photographer Raphaela Rosella won a gold medal at the World Press photo contest

The winners of the 58th World Press Photo Contest were announced today in Amsterdam.

The pictures, selected from 97,912 submissions, were awarded for incredible aesthetic beauty and news value. The overall winner was

The gold medal for singles portraiture was won by Australian photographer Raphaela Rosella for “Laurinda”. Brisbane-based Rosella is co-editor of non-profit publication The Australian Photojournalist.

The pictures were divided in eights major categories, and three winners were selected in each category. We have presented a selection of the best, and you can check the whole gallery here.

World Press Photo of the year 2014: Mads Nissen, Denmark - Jon and Alex, a gay couple during an intimate moment, St. Petersburg, Russia.

Portraits Singles, Gold Medal: Raphaela Rosella, Australia - Laurinda

Laurinda is among many socially isolated young women in disadvantaged communities in Australia.

Daily Life Singles, Silver Medal: Åsa Sjöström, Sweden - Twin brothers Igor and Arthur celebrate their birthday, Moldova

Daily Life Stories, Silver Medal: Sarker Protick, Bangladesh - What Remains

General News Singles, Silver Medal: Giovanni Sestini, Italy - Operation Mare Nostrum - Boat refugees rescued by the Italian Navy, 7 June

General News Single, Gold Medal: Sergei Ilnitsky, Russia - Kitchen table after mortar attack, Donetsk, Ukraine, 26 August

General News Stories, Silver Medal: Glenna Gordon, USA - Traces of the Abducted Schoolgirls, Nigeria

General News Stories, Gold Medal: Pete Muller, USA - The Viral Insurgent: Ebola in Sierra Leone

Spot News Stories, Gold Medal: Jérôme Sessini, France - Final Fight for Maidan, Kiev, Ukraine, 19-21 February

Spot News Singles, Gold Medal: Bulent Kilic, Turkey, Girl wounded during clashes between riot police and protesters, Istanbul, 12 March

Portrait Stories, Bronze Medal: Paolo Barone, Italy - Cadets

Contemporary Issues Stories, Bronze Medal: Thomas van Houtryve, Belgium - Blue Sky Days

Contemporary Issue Single, Silver Medal: Ronghui Chen, China - Worker at a Christmas decoration factory, China

Nature Stories, Gold Medal: Anand Varma, USA - Mindsuckers-the bizarre world of mind-controlling parasites

Nature Singles, Gold Medal: Yungzhi Chu, China - Monkey being traded for circus, Suzhou, Anhui Province, China

Nature Singles, Silver Medal: Ami Vitale, USA - Saving Africa's Great Animals - orphaned rhino

Long Term Projects, Gold Medal: Darcy Padilla, USA - Family Love 1993-2014 - The Julie Project

Sports Singles, Silver Medal: Al Bello, USA - The Beckham Catch

Sports Singles, Gold Medal: Bao Tailiang, China - The Final Game

