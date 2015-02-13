Australian photographer Raphaela Rosella won a gold medal at the World Press photo contest

The winners of the 58th World Press Photo Contest were announced today in Amsterdam.

The pictures, selected from 97,912 submissions, were awarded for incredible aesthetic beauty and news value. The overall winner was

The gold medal for singles portraiture was won by Australian photographer Raphaela Rosella for “Laurinda”. Brisbane-based Rosella is co-editor of non-profit publication The Australian Photojournalist.

The pictures were divided in eights major categories, and three winners were selected in each category. We have presented a selection of the best, and you can check the whole gallery here.

