Australians are already feeling the squeeze with surging petrol prices, but oil is still below record highs – for now

Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen oil prices surge off the back of sanctions.

The average price of unleaded petrol in Australia is now above $2 a litre.

JPMorgan warns the price of Brent crude could hit $US185 a barrel if disruptions to Russian supply continue.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The price of oil is sitting at its highest level in more than a decade and is on the verge of hitting a new record in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the end of February, the price of Brent crude spiked to $US139 a barrel, its highest level since 2008, and analysts say the price could reach as high as $US185 a barrel as countries give Russian oil the cold shoulder at a time when the market is already in short supply.

The price of oil is central to both global economic growth and inflation.

Oil is refined into petroleum products like motor gasoline, distillate fuel oil, hydrocarbon gas liquids, jet fuel, lubricants and kerosene.

Approximately two-thirds of petroleum products are consumed by transportation alone, while industrial uses, including the manufacturing of plastics and road construction materials such as asphalt, account for 28 per cent.

Residential, commercial and electrical power account for the remaining 6 per cent.

During periods of high or rising oil prices, the flow-through to inflation is strong.

It is most directly felt by consumers in higher fuel pump prices — the average price of unleaded petrol in Australia has now surged above $2 a litre.

The higher cost of oil also affects other modes of transportation. The price of airline tickets tends to increase, as does the cost of moving goods — whether it is by truck, ship or plane. The cost of manufacturing also grows.

The high price of oil acts as a driver of inflation and a curb on economic growth, as consumers are forced to spend more on filling their tanks and less on other goods and services.

Why are oil prices so high?

The simple answer: oil prices are high because Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions against the Russian Federation, cutting off the world’s second largest oil producer from global supply chains. Countries trying to get their hands on oil elsewhere are now having to pay a premium for it.

As with most commodities, the price of oil is driven largely by supply and demand.

Historically, extremely high oil prices have been predominantly influenced by geopolitical tensions or war in an energy-producing country, as was the case in the 1990s when Iraq invaded Kuwait.

In the 1970s, Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia put an embargo on oil exports to the US, leading to fuel shortages as crude prices quadrupled.

Conversely, periods of higher production or “demand shock” — a sudden, unexpected event that temporarily changes demand for — cause the price of oil to fall. The price of crude dipped during the 1990s recession, the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic as economic activity plummeted.

The deregulation of the US oil industry in the 1980s, including the removal of price controls and taxes on production, along with the rise of US shale production (an unconventional way of extracting oil from shale rock, which lowered drilling costs) in the 2010s also led to lower oil prices.

While the Russia-Ukraine conflict is no doubt adding an extreme premium to oil prices, it doesn’t tell the whole story.

Well before Russia began to ramp up pressure on Ukraine, oil prices were climbing, as the global economy emerged from its COVID-19 slumber.

Production slashed during the pandemic

When the pandemic struck in 2020 and businesses were forced to close and governments restricted travel, oil suppliers were forced to slash production as the global demand for oil fell.

Since then, oil producers have been gradually ramping up supply but, fearful of overproducing, they have been cautious in their response, allowing demand to run ahead of their output targets.

Added to that, many nations haven’t even been able to hit the targets they set, with Nigeria and Angola leading the shortfall.

Both countries have blamed years of underinvestment, saying they are running out of spare capacity and already producing above sustainable levels.

Further adding to that problem, increased regulation by governments moving towards climate-friendly policies and a lack of investment in fossil fuel projects has meant producers simply can’t respond as nimbly as they once did when demand surges and prices begin to rise.

Who controls the world’s oil?

Australia is a small player in the global oil market, producing just 350,000 barrels of oil a day, or less than 0.5 per cent of global production.

Russia, on the other hand, is the second largest oil producer in the world, behind only the US, producing 13 per cent of the globe’s crude.

Saudi Arabia is the third largest producer in the world but arguably carries more influence than any other country in the world given its unofficial status as leader of the 13-member Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, collectively responsible for more than a third of the world’s oil production.

Between the US, Russia and OPEC, the three parties control two-thirds of the world’s oil production. But no one has moved to increase supply significantly to push oil prices lower, despite the US attempting to put pressure on OPEC to help it ease the price at the pump.

The US committed to releasing just 30 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve in early March, the equivalent of three days of production.

OPEC and its allies have also refused to budge,and remain committed to their plan of increasing output by just 400,000 barrels a day in April. Russia alone produces close to 10 million barrels of oil a day but is now unable to find buyers for its output, with the US and UK both committing to ban the import of Russian oil.

The largest single buyer of Russian oil is China, which took in 1.6 million barrels of oil a day in 2021. It’s unlikely that China would stop its purchases, and may even ramp up its buying given the heavy discount available on Russian crude products.

How high can the price of oil go?

Historically, the price of Brent crude, the global benchmark for crude oil, has never gone above $US150. In July 2008, it hit a record high of $US147.50 a barrel.

At the start of the week, it came close to challenging that mark with a sharp spike to $US139 a barrel.

While not its central case, JPMorgan has opened the door to the price of Brent crude hitting $US185 a barrel if disruptions to Russian supply continue.

But many analysts agree prices at these levels are unsustainable due to the natural erosion of demand that occurs when prices get so high.

On Thursday, the price of Brent crude tumbled 11.7 per cent to $US113.01 after Ukraine announced it was ready to compromise to reach a peace deal with Russia.

This suggests that in the near term it will be hard for Brent to challenge that previous record high — although, given the volatility across financial markets at the moment, nothing can be ruled out.

How do I invest in oil?

There are two main ways to invest in the booming price of energy.

The first one is to invest directly in the commodity.

The easiest way to do this is through an exchange-traded fund. ETF providers such BetaShares offers a Crude Oil Index ETF, which anyone can invest in.

Investors can also trade crude oil futures or options on oil futures through an online broker, although you may need to pass suitability tests and satisfy other criteria.

The second way to gain exposure to oil is to invest indirectly, buying oil equities.

Stocks such as Woodside Petroleum, Beach Energy and Santos are among the market’s best performers so far, and can be bought directly through an online broker or through an ETF which tracks a number of energy producers.

This article originally appeared on The Australian Financial Review.