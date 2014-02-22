Australian Paralympian Dies On Homebound Flight After Crash At World Cup Finals In Spain

Getty/ Lars Baron. Snowboarding course at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Para-snowboarder Matthew Robinson has died on an Air Ambulance returning to Australia.

The 29-year-old suffered a heart attack while being transported home to Melbourne after sustaining a neck and spinal injury in the finals of the World Cup in Barcelona.

Robinson has been cleared by medical staff to fly home in the specialised aircraft however The Australian Paralympic Committee says he suffered a cardiac arrest during a re-fuelling stop in Kuwait and despite CPR could not be revived.

The tragedy has shocked the Paralympic movement and the snowboarding community as the sport makes it’s Paralympic debut at the Sochi Games in March.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.