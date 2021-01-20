An Australian Open player found mice in 2 separate hotel rooms, was denied a new room, then accused by a local politician of encouraging the vermin

Getty/Clive Brunskill/Instagram/yulia_putintseva Yulia Putintseva found mice in two separate rooms.

A tennis player quarantining before the Australian Open found mice in two separate hotel rooms.

Yulia Putintseva says that even after finding more mice, she was denied a change to a third room.

A government official has since suggested that Putintseva has encouraged the mice by feeding them.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A tennis player who found mice in two separate hotel rooms while quaranting before the Australian Open says she was denied another new room, and has now been accused by a government official of making the problem worse by feeding them.

Yulia Putintseva is one of 72 players currently in quarantine and not allowed to leave their rooms after positive coronavirus test results were recorded on three separate inbound flights to Melbourne on January 16.

On the evening of her arrival, the 26-year-old tweeted a video from her room which showed a mouse moving around the floor.

“Been trying to change the room for a 2 hours already!” she said. “And no one came to help due to quarantine situation.”

Been trying to change the room for a 2 hours already ! And no one came to help due to quarantine situation????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LAowgWqw58 — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 16, 2021

Putintseva was eventually given a new room, however on Tuesday, she again shared multiple videos of mice and said she was told she could not swap rooms again because the hotel was “full.”

“Different room same story, wanted to go to sleep but noooope!” she said. “Cool now the reception told me the hotel is full and that they can’t help its a joke.”

She also tagged former Australian doubles star Rennae Stubbs, who had earlier told players to stop complaining about conditions,in a tweet saying: “What do you say now? I should not complain and just go to sleep?”

Different room same story????????‍♀️ wanted to go to sleep but noooope! pic.twitter.com/REZu1LqDMv — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 19, 2021

Victoria State Police Minister Lisa Neville had little sympathy for the three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, and even appeared to accuse her of making the problem worse by feeding the mice.

“We’ve had the hotel pest controlled this week and I think there may have been some feeding going on of the mouse,” Neville said on Wednesday.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure these rooms don’t have mice. I’d encourage them to minimise interaction with the mice and we will keep doing pest control if we need to.”

Putintseva is just one of a number of players at the tournament to have complained about the conditions in which they are being kept, including world number one Novak Djokovic.

Earlier this week, the Serbian sent a list of demands to Tournament Director Craig Tiley, including that quarantine periods are shortened, the quality of food is improved, and that players are permitted to see their coaches.

His requests were immediately shut down by Victoria premier Daniel Andrews, who said: “People are free to provide lists of demands, but the answer is no.”

Djokovic’s requests were also slammed by fellow tennis players, with Australian Nick Kyrgios â€” who is known for his outspoken views â€” labelling the 17-time Grand Slam winner a “tool.”

The Australian Open kicks off on February 8, and will run until February 21.

Read more:

Tennis stars at the Australian Open are complaining about their quarantine food and ordering McDonald’s instead

The Australian Open is descending into chaos with positive COVID-19 tests, players bickering on social media, and complaints about strict quarantine rules

A tennis player told by doctors to give up her dream of going pro because of a rare disability just qualified for her first Grand Slam

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.