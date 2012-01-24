AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Serena Got Upset, Federer Killed Tomic-Mania And Everything Else You Missed This Weekend

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

We’re down to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.If you weren’t paying attention over the weekend, you missed a ton of action.



A 19-year-old Aussie with a model girlfriend got pasted by Roger Federer, Serena Williams got upset by a total unknown, and the Big Four on the men’s side skated through with ease.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.