AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Serena Got Upset, Federer Killed Tomic-Mania And Everything Else You Missed This Weekend

We’re down to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.If you weren’t paying attention over the weekend, you missed a ton of action.
A 19-year-old Aussie with a model girlfriend got pasted by Roger Federer, Serena Williams got upset by a total unknown, and the Big Four on the men’s side skated through with ease.
The big story of the weekend was Bernie Tomic — the 19-year-old Australian sensation who faced Roger Federer in the Final 16
Australia's other top tennis player, Lleyton Hewitt, made the last 16, only to be knocked out by Novak Djokovic this morning
Maria Sharapova would have faced Serena in the quarterfinals, but now she gets unseeded Ekaterina Makarova
Caroline Wozniacki, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Agnieszka Radwanska, Makarova, Sharapova, Sara Errani, and Petra Kvitova remain on the women's side
On the men's side, Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, Murray are all through, as well as David Ferrer, Kei Nishikori, JM Del Potro, and Tomas Berdych (pictured, getting hit in the arm with a ball)
