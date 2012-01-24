AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Serena Got Upset, Federer Killed Tomic-Mania And Everything Else You Missed This Weekend

Tony Manfred
bernard tomic girlfriend donay meijer at the australian open

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

We’re down to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.If you weren’t paying attention over the weekend, you missed a ton of action.

A 19-year-old Aussie with a model girlfriend got pasted by Roger Federer, Serena Williams got upset by a total unknown, and the Big Four on the men’s side skated through with ease.

The big story of the weekend was Bernie Tomic — the 19-year-old Australian sensation who faced Roger Federer in the Final 16

His headline-making model girlfriend Donay Meijer was in the building

As were a bunch of hyped-up Aussies

But Roger Federer and his death stare destroyed Tomic in straight sets. So much for Tomic-mania

Australia's other top tennis player, Lleyton Hewitt, made the last 16, only to be knocked out by Novak Djokovic this morning

On the women's side, Serena Williams got upset in straight sets

Maria Sharapova would have faced Serena in the quarterfinals, but now she gets unseeded Ekaterina Makarova

Caroline Wozniacki, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Agnieszka Radwanska, Makarova, Sharapova, Sara Errani, and Petra Kvitova remain on the women's side

On the men's side, Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, Murray are all through, as well as David Ferrer, Kei Nishikori, JM Del Potro, and Tomas Berdych (pictured, getting hit in the arm with a ball)

BONUS: John McEnroe representing the (awful) Knicks down under

