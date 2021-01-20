Getty/Shaun Botterill/Instagram/ceck1 Fabio Fognini is just one of those to have complained about the food in Melbourne.

Tennis stars at the Australian Open are complaining about their quarantine food and ordering McDonald’s instead.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta shared a picture of a salad alongside the caption “really?” while Fabio Fognini said his noodle dish “could be better.” They later ordered McDonald’s.

Novak Djokovic has already complained about the food as part of a list of demands he sent to Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

Seventy-two players at the tournament are now in mandatory two-week quarantine after positive coronavirus test results were recorded on three separate inbound flights to Melbourne.

All other players are under strict rules that allow them to leave their hotel rooms for only five hours each day to practice.

While the rules themselves are causing a stir, some players have voiced their concern about the meals.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta shared a picture to his Instagram of a salad alongside the caption “really?” â€” a sentiment shared by Marco Cecchinato at his rice pudding breakfast he had mistaken for some sort of coconut risotto.

“Could be a better lunch,” said Fabio Fognini of his rather dry looking noodle dish.

Instagram/fabiofogna/corentin.moutet Players aren’t happy with the food at all.

Fortunately, players are allowed to order in if they aren’t happy with the food, an offer taken up happily by Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, who ordered himself and his girlfriend a McDonald’s.

Frenchman Benoit Paire, the current world No.28, did the same.

Novak Djokovic has already complained about the food as part of a list of demands he sent to Tournament Director Craig Tiley, including shortening quarantine periods and allowing players to see their coaches.

However, the Serbian’s request was immediately shut down by Victoria premier Daniel Andrews.

“People are free to provide lists of demands, but the answer is no,” said Andrews.

“And that was very clearly put, that was very clearly laid out beforehand. So the notion that there’s been any change, the notion that people weren’t briefed, I think that argument really has no integrity whatsoever.”

Andrews added: “They were all briefed on that before they came. And that was the condition on which they came. There’s no special treatment here.”

The Australian Open kicks off on February 8.

