Serena Williams started laughing in disbelief before the end of a rollercoaster point in her latest Australian Open match

Meredith Cash
Matt King/Getty ImagesSerena Williams laughed as a back-and-forth point at the Australian Open had her running all over the court and hitting wacky shots over her shoulder.
  • Serena Williams fought through a tough battle with Anastasia Potapova Friday and won 7-6(5), 6-2 to advance in the Australian Open.
  • The 23-time Grand Slam champion played a rollercoaster point in the second set that had her running all over the court and hitting shots over her shoulder.
  • Williams bent over laughing in exhaustion and disbelief before the point â€” which she won â€” came to an end.
  • Check out a replay of the wild point below:
