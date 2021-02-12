Serena Williams started laughing in disbelief before the end of a rollercoaster point in her latest Australian Open match

Matt King/Getty ImagesSerena Williams laughed as a back-and-forth point at the Australian Open had her running all over the court and hitting wacky shots over her shoulder.
- Serena Williams fought through a tough battle with Anastasia Potapova Friday and won 7-6(5), 6-2 to advance in the Australian Open.
- The 23-time Grand Slam champion played a rollercoaster point in the second set that had her running all over the court and hitting shots over her shoulder.
- Williams bent over laughing in exhaustion and disbelief before the point â€” which she won â€” came to an end.
- Check out a replay of the wild point below:
Serena was laughing before the point even ended.
What a rally ???? @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/oY6h1Weekv
— espnW (@espnW) February 12, 2021
