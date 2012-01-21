AUSTRALIAN OPEN WEEK ONE: A 19-Year-Old Aussie And His Girlfriend Have Taken Melbourne By Storm

feliciano lopez in the australian open tennisFeliciano Lopez knocked out the last remaining American down under

Wake up people, the Australian Open is already a week old.The big favourites have breezed through the early rounds.

The American men have been an utter failure.

And 19-year-old Australian sensation Bernard Tomic (and his girlfriend), have become a national obsession down under.

The story of Week One has been Aussie phenom Bernie Tomic

Australia has Tomic-fever, bigtime. Even his beautiful girlfriend Donay Meijer is front page news

Crowd pleaser

Alexandr Dogopolov and his funny face was no match for Tomic

Elsewhere, Marcos Baghdatis made news by smashing four rackets in 60 seconds during a changeover

The carnage

After John Isner lost in the third round, no Americans remain in Melbourne

Feliciano Lopez ousted Isner in five sets

Mardy Fish, America's best hope, lost in just the second round after a brutal meltdown

Alejandro Falla routed him in straight sets

David Nalbandian freaked out after the chair umpire refused to let him challenge a shot

Galina Voskoboeva took a spill in her loss to Agnieszka Radwanska, ouch

Roger Federer breezed into the Final 16, despite a severe height disadvantage against Ivo Karlovic. He'll face Tomic on Sunday

Legions of pun-happy Aussies will be cheering Tomic on

Serena Williams, Carolina Wozniacki, and all the big favourites are still alive on the women's side heading into Week Two. And Nadal, Djokovic, Federer, and Murray are all alive on the men's side.

