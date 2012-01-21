AUSTRALIAN OPEN WEEK ONE: A 19-Year-Old Aussie And His Girlfriend Have Taken Melbourne By Storm

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN
Wake up people, the Australian Open is already a week old.The big favourites have breezed through the early rounds.
The American men have been an utter failure.
And 19-year-old Australian sensation Bernard Tomic (and his girlfriend), have become a national obsession down under.
Roger Federer breezed into the Final 16, despite a severe height disadvantage against Ivo Karlovic. He'll face Tomic on Sunday
Serena Williams, Carolina Wozniacki, and all the big favourites are still alive on the women's side heading into Week Two. And Nadal, Djokovic, Federer, and Murray are all alive on the men's side.
