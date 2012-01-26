AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Sharapova Smashed Some No Name, Djokovic Dominated And Everything Else You Missed Last Night

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN
The Australian Open is about to really begin in Melbourne.The semifinals are set, and for the first time in a long time, pretty much all the big names on both the men’s and women’s sides are still alive.
Last night’s highlights included Novak Djokovic’s hilarious player’s box, Maria Sharapova’s dominant display, and Andy Murray’s comprehensive (but awkward-looking) beatdown of a Japanese unknown.
And either had Murray apparently. The Scottish master of the awkward face rolled into the semifinals in straight sets
...And Federer-Nadal in the other. We expect you bright-eyed and bushy-tailed tonight at 3:30 a.m. Get excited
To the women's side we go. Azarenka and Clijsters already locked down two semifinals spots last night. Maria Sharapova faced unseeded Ekaterina Makarova for one of the others
The other semifinal spot was taken by second-ranked Petra Kvitova. She beat her opponent so soundly that ESPN2 only covered the last few games of the match. Impressive
So here's what we got in the women's side. Three Eastern Bloc players and a Belgian, all ranked in the top 11
