AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Sharapova Smashed Some No Name, Djokovic Dominated And Everything Else You Missed Last Night

The Australian Open is about to really begin in Melbourne.The semifinals are set, and for the first time in a long time, pretty much all the big names on both the men’s and women’s sides are still alive.



Last night’s highlights included Novak Djokovic’s hilarious player’s box, Maria Sharapova’s dominant display, and Andy Murray’s comprehensive (but awkward-looking) beatdown of a Japanese unknown.

