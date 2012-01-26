AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Sharapova Smashed Some No Name, Djokovic Dominated And Everything Else You Missed Last Night

The Australian Open is about to really begin in Melbourne.The semifinals are set, and for the first time in a long time, pretty much all the big names on both the men’s and women’s sides are still alive.

Last night’s highlights included Novak Djokovic’s hilarious player’s box, Maria Sharapova’s dominant display, and Andy Murray’s comprehensive (but awkward-looking) beatdown of a Japanese unknown.

As usual, Novak Djokovic was all of the court in his quarterfinal match against David Ferrer

This pretty much sums it up for Ferrer

Novak's girlfriend was in much better spirits

While we're at it, here are our three favourite people form the Djoker's hilarious box

Straight sets for Novak. He's into the semis, and now the tournament really begins

He'll face the winner of Murray-Nishikori. Yeah, we've never heard of Nishikori either

And either had Murray apparently. The Scottish master of the awkward face rolled into the semifinals in straight sets

So here we go! It's Djoker v. Murray in one semifinal...

...And Federer-Nadal in the other. We expect you bright-eyed and bushy-tailed tonight at 3:30 a.m. Get excited

To the women's side we go. Azarenka and Clijsters already locked down two semifinals spots last night. Maria Sharapova faced unseeded Ekaterina Makarova for one of the others

Makarova knocked off Serena Williams in the last round. But she was out of sorts last night

Sharapova wasn't exactly sharp either (she had more unforced errors than winners)

But she got the job done with relative ease

The other semifinal spot was taken by second-ranked Petra Kvitova. She beat her opponent so soundly that ESPN2 only covered the last few games of the match. Impressive

So here's what we got in the women's side. Three Eastern Bloc players and a Belgian, all ranked in the top 11

BONUS: Pam Shriver, ready for an outback adventure by the looks of it

DOUBLE BONUS: Novak Djokovic taking off like a spaceship

