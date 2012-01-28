AUSTRALIAN OPEN WEEK TWO: The Girlfriends Dominate, And Nadal And Djokovic Will Play For All The Kangaroos

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN
It’s championship weekend at the Australian Open.If you haven’t been paying attention, you missed a couple of great matches this week.
On the court, we had the defence of Andy Murray against the shot-making of Novak Djokovic.
And in the stands, we had the steely demeanor of Murray’s girlfriend Kim Sears against the serious intensity of Djokovic’s girlfriend Jelena Ristic.
Both were must-see match-ups.
Murray had it going early, taking a two sets to one lead and coaxing a smile out of his usually stone-faced girlfriend
In the second set, the players had to take a 15 minute break for an Australian Day fireworks display
Get hype! On the women's side, Maria Sharapova looks to win her first Slam since 2008 tonight at 3 a.m.
