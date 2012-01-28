AUSTRALIAN OPEN WEEK TWO: The Girlfriends Dominate, And Nadal And Djokovic Will Play For All The Kangaroos

Tony Manfred
andy murrays girlfriend at the australian open

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

It’s championship weekend at the Australian Open.If you haven’t been paying attention, you missed a couple of great matches this week.

On the court, we had the defence of Andy Murray against the shot-making of Novak Djokovic.

And in the stands, we had the steely demeanor of Murray’s girlfriend Kim Sears against the serious intensity of Djokovic’s girlfriend Jelena Ristic.

Both were must-see match-ups.

After a quiet Week One, Novak Djokovic really lifted off this week

He dominated David Ferrer, leaving him looking like this

But in the semifinals, he ran into a familiar foe, scraggly-old Andy Murray

Because Andy Murray's Scottish ... get it?

Murray had it going early, taking a two sets to one lead and coaxing a smile out of his usually stone-faced girlfriend

But then Novak turned it on

With the help of his super-intense girlfriend, he took the match in five sets

Whomp

KODAK MOMENT: Novak hanging out with a moth after his marathon victory

Rafa awaits in the final, lets see how he got there...

First of all, this guy in Nadal's box is amazing

In the second set, the players had to take a 15 minute break for an Australian Day fireworks display

When they got back, Federer was out of sorts

Nadal was on point, winning three-straight sets to storm into the finals

Get hype! On the women's side, Maria Sharapova looks to win her first Slam since 2008 tonight at 3 a.m.

On Sunday, it's a dream Grand Slam final match-up for all the kangaroos and koalas in Melbourne

Jelena Ristic, superstar

Novak Djokovic's Girlfriend Is Seriously Intense, And We Love It >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.