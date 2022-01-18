The Australian Open NFT collection includes digital artists who have sold works for $65,000 — but they say the project’s ‘not about the financial stuff’

The Australian Open’s NFT project comes amid a growing backlash to corporations spruiking digital tokens.

Artists say its success will be measured in the project’s ability to push NFTs beyond pumped-up sales.

“I think it’s the most clever and probably the most successful NFT collection I’ve seen,” said Jessica Ticchio, a Sydney-based digital artist.

Australian digital artists that have netted up to $65,000 in individual NFT sales have been recruited to take part in the Australian Open’s NFT project — part of Tennis Australia’s ambitious multi-platform web3 activation tied to this summer’s competition.

But while each participating artist will be compensated 0.025% of gross revenue from the project, with a minimum of $500, artists say its success will be measured in the project’s ability to push NFTs beyond pumped-up sales.

The program includes a Metaverse world that replicates Rod Laver Arena within Decentraland; one of the major virtual worlds made up of stitched-up parcels of land bought and sold as real estate non fungible tokens (NFTs), along with a highly-involved NFT program that has minted a raft of tennis balls sporting designs from Tennis Australia’s vault and local artists.

While Tennis Australia has invested in innovative tech in the past — it previously partnered with Fortnite to create an esports event and has a raft of Australian Open videogames — the organisation’s wholesale embrace of the tech that has driven the most hype in a frothy market reflects a much deeper investment than simply throwing some AO merch onto an NFT sale platform, artists say.

Ticchio said that the NFT collection, developed by Run It Wild, a tech-focused creative agency, has built out a project that deliberately sought to offer an opportunity for the general public to explore the emergent tech along with converts.

“I think they’ve really done a great job of bridging the gap between the physical and digital world,” Ticchio told Business Insider Australia.

“They have all these utility elements,” she said, with the NFTs functioning as tokens tethered to outcomes in the games themselves.

The AO 2022 NFT is an “ecosystem of experiences spanning art, sport, community, utility and the metaverse,” a ‘lite paper’ created to outline the project claims.

By all accounts it has already seen massive success.

The project began with a not insignificant 6,776 ‘Art Ball NFTs’ that were minted on January 13, selling out within three hours.

Within two hours AO Art Ball NFTs were trending #15 on OpenSea rankings, where they flooded the secondary market, with the entire process driven by an enthusiastic 10,500 member-strong Australian Open Discord community.

The art balls, which feature designs by both digital artists, generative art, and historical art from the Tennis Australia archives, are linked to a designated plot on the tennis court surface.

Surfaces that result in the winning shot of any of the over 400 AO matches occurring during the event will award winning footage, limited edition wearables and merch to the owner.

And when one of the 11 championship points lands on a plot, the NFT owner can claim and receive the championship point tennis ball from the match.

“The court plot tied to the NFT will be randomly allocated and revealed when the balls are minted, meaning a buyer can’t choose a specific position on-court,” Adam De Cata, director of Run It Wild, said in a media statement.

‘There’s a lot more you can do in this space’

Amid a small but growing backlash to NFTs, spanning the worlds of gaming, art and tech — with accusations corporations are integrating digital tokens to eke more money out of fans and customers — artists participating in the Australian Open’s project told Business Insider Australia it had managed to anticipate and sidestep this landmine.

Describing the project to the press, Craig Tiley, tournament director of the Australian Open, highlighted the inclusivity it was aspiring to.

“With this next wave of technology, global tennis fans will have the opportunity to be part of the 2022 Australian Open in a way never before available,” Tiley said.

The collaboration represents an experiment in how sporting data can be directly integrated into NFTs, he said, connecting already-existing sporting communities.

“Combining real-time court data with NFTs has never been attempted before and will provide incredible ways for global tennis fans to engage as NFT holders in the AO,” he said.

Each Art Ball is allocated a unique plot on the court. And we’ll be using electronic in line calling tech to update winning points to their corresponding AO Art Ball NFTs. So your ball could decide the match. No challenges. pic.twitter.com/KRj2FiGlAd — AOmetaverse (@AOmetaverse) January 11, 2022

Jonathan Zawada, who has been producing digital art since the early 2000s, jumped into the NFT space early last year, producing NFTs in collaboration with musicians including Flume and The Avalanches.

Zawada’s early forays have seen significant success, with the Flume collaboration netting a $65,000 profit, and a new project where he drops daily generative NFTs resulting in sales of between $50 to $380 per item, with additional income from resales in the secondary market.

“The ones I did last year were extremely profitable,” he said.

But he also said artists are responding to the rising chorus of criticism around the hype cycle for NFTs that has been called out for scams and ponzi schemes connected to sales.

“[I was] getting some feedback from people that bought the work that were then expecting to be able to resell it within two weeks for a profit, or asking me how I was going to inflate the value of the work for them for resale,” Zawada said.

It’s the reason he believes in the Australian Open’s approach; creating complex and integrated experiences around the NFTs designed to create community and create value spanning the digital and physical worlds.

“When NFT’s came along, I think that that was my first thought; finally this sort of solves that problem not so much for the financial reason, but more just for the fact that it sort of centralises the idea of digital art and can be viewed as consumed,” Zawada said.

But the AO’s NFT project is an early case study in how creators seeking to connect value to their work can expand this.

“There’s a lot more you can do in this space than just list your work on a pre-existing auction website,” Zawada said, adding it’s not just “about the financial stuff”.

“You can own that whole experience yourself. And you can create quite a totally different dynamic: something I guess I’ve been interpreting more as like a real life game experience or a participatory experience like this.

“It’s more just about being part of a collective experience and sort of a, like a group of like minded people and then having that experience unfold over a period of time without knowing the outcome.”

Ticchio said bringing in a company with deep domain expertise to build out a strategy that went beyond traditional corporate merch — sold on new platforms — showed a blueprint for how companies can leverage web3 tech without alienating existing customers and communities.

“I already knew people love the Australian Open, but the response has been insane,” Ticchio said.

“They’ve created a whole community around the AO Art Ball collection, which I think is amazing.”