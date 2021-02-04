Nick Kyrgios walked off court and refused to keep playing, then called the umpire a 'peanut' and a 'smart-arse,' in his first match in almost a year

Getty/TPN Nick Kyrgios argued with an official during his match against Harry Bourchier on Wednesday.

Nick Kyrgios left the court and halted play for a few minutes in his first tennis match in months.

He also called the umpire a “peanut” and a “smart-arse.”

The Australian was unhappy with being called for a time violation on his serve in the second set.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nick Kyrgios walked off the court and refused to carry on playing for almost five minutes Wednesday in his first competitive tennis match in almost a year.

He also called the umpires “peanuts.”

The Australian star was facing his compatriot Harry Bourchier in the second round of the Murray River Open, an Australian Open warm-up tournament.

Deep into the second set with the score tied at 5-5, Kyrgios, who hadn’t played in a competitive match since last February, was called for a time violation on his serve.

Unhappy with the call, the 25-year-old returned to his chair and told the chair umpire Jaume Campistol: “I’m not playing. Sorry, mate. It’s like you’re just doing it to be funny. Do you think you’re funny?”

Kyrgios then refused to return to the court until he had spoken with a supervisor.

"I've just started serving! What are you talking about?!" ???? Nick Kyrgios refuses to play after a bust-up with the umpire over a time violation… pic.twitter.com/YZUlkDvWXX — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 3, 2021

“I saw the clock, it was at 3, 2, 1, and I’m pulling my serve here and he called a time violation,” he told the supervisor.

“Tennis isn’t about him. He’s an extra so all this s— goes smoothly. He’s a smart-arse, and now I have to get fined for it.”

He then repeatedly checked with the supervisor if he would be fined, saying he had “lost enough money to these peanuts,” seemingly referring to tennis umpires in general.

After being reassured he wouldn’t be fined, Kyrgios returned to the court to complete a 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) victory.

Kyrgios is no stranger to arguing with officials. In the first round of the Canadian Open in August 2019, he shouted and swore at an umpire because he was given a tournament-branded towel rather than a white one.

At the Cincinnati Masters just weeks later, he then smashed two rackets and called the umpire a “f—ing tool” as he was dumped out in the second round.

Kyrgios next faces Borna Coric in the round of 16 of the Murray River Open on Friday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.