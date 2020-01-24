Nick Kyrgios and his opponent mocked Rafael Nadal's service routine after getting time violations at the Australian Open, and the umpire laughed

Eurosport UK Jaume Campistol found Kyrgios’ impression of Nadal amusing.

Nick Kyrgios and Gilles Simon both mocked Rafael Nadal’s service routine after each received time violations during their encounter at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios pretended to sweep back his hair and pick at his shorts after being penalised, prompting the crowd, and chair umpire Jaume Campistol, to laugh.

Simon followed suit later, causing Kyrgios to bend over in hysterics.

Kyrgios has previously slammed Nadal for his slow service game, calling it “bull—-” and “ridiculous,” during their second-round match at last year’s Wimbledon, according to Eurosport.

The Australian and Nadal will meet in the fourth round of The Open if they win their respective third-round ties.

Kyrgios and Simon give their best Nadal impersonations when given their respective time violations. ???? They seem pretty spot on! Watch: @Channel9

Stream: https://t.co/YVc8u4pCVY#9WWOS #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MAoYHE8iXP — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 23, 2020

Kyrgios previously slammed Nadal for his service routine during their meeting at last year’s Wimbledon.

Nadal edged a thrilling five-set encounter on Centre Court in the second round, however throughout, Kyrgios was agitated at the Spaniard’s lack of speed.

“I’m ready to serve, how long are we going to wait? I’m ready to serve the ball,” Kyrgios said during the match, according to Eurosport.

“When he’s serving, he’s controlling the tempo,” he added. “Why do I have to wait for my serve? Why am I waiting? Why? It’s too long between serves, it’s bull—-. It’s ridiculous.”

Kyrgios given a time violation on serve. His response? An ace AND an impersonation of Rafael Nadal pulling a wedgie out. Directed at the chair umpire. ???????????? Never a dull moment. ???????? #Tennis #AusOpen #NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/XUd5KU2UH3 — Catherine Murphy (@CathMurphySport) January 23, 2020

The two could now meet in the fourth round in Melbourne.

Kyrgios beat Simon 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, to set up a third-round tie with Karen Khachanov on Saturday, whilst Nadal beat Federico Delbonis in straight sets and will Pablo Carreno Busta.

Win those games, and Kyrgios and Nadal will play each other for a place in the quarter-finals.

