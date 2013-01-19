Historic Heat Wave Is Suffocating The Australian Open

Physics-defying water bottle splash

Photo: Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

The Australian Open is taking place amidst a historic heatwave down under.It has gotten so hot, Australian meteorologists had to add a new colour to their temperature maps.



While the first three days of the Open weren’t unbearably hot, the last two days saw temperatures hover between 100 and 105 degrees while day-time matches were going on.

The heat produced some truly incredible photos. We collected our favourites.

They involve players sweating, fans seeking shelter in fountains, and more mesmerizing contrasts between shade and sun.

