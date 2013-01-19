Historic Heat Wave Is Suffocating The Australian Open

2013 australian open tennis hot fanPhysics-defying water bottle splash

Photo: Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

The Australian Open is taking place amidst a historic heatwave down under.It has gotten so hot, Australian meteorologists had to add a new colour to their temperature maps.

While the first three days of the Open weren’t unbearably hot, the last two days saw temperatures hover between 100 and 105 degrees while day-time matches were going on.

The heat produced some truly incredible photos. We collected our favourites.

They involve players sweating, fans seeking shelter in fountains, and more mesmerizing contrasts between shade and sun.

Maria Sharapova hits a shot from the shadows

Redfoo of LMAO (Victoria Azarenka's boyfriend) sighs in the heat

Samantha Stosur's arm bakes

A female fan pours a perfect parabola of water onto her head

A bead of sweat drips of Gael Monfils' nose

Andy Murray practices without a shirt

A fan gets kicked out of a water fountain by security

Serena Williams turns away from the sun

Fans stand in front of a mist fan

A roof shadow aligns with the sideline

A photographer takes a picture of Andy Murray through some holes in the wall

Roger Federer lunges for an unreachable ball

Fans cover themselves in plastic tarps and drink beer

Dominika Cibulkova hits a hot on the borderline between sun and shade

Players look much different playing at night. Here's a comfortable Bernie Tomic in the first round

