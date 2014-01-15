21 Photos Of The Historic Heatwave That's Suffocating The Australian Open

Tony Manfred
Australian open heatwave 17AP

The hottest heatwave in 100 years is melting southern Australia, including Melbourne — the site of 2014 Australian Open.

Temperatures hit 108 degrees during Tuesday’s action. As a result, a ball boy passed out, a Canadian player collapsed during a match, and Serbian player Jelena Jankovic burned her legs on a hot chair.

With temperatures remaining in the 100s until the weekend, it could be the hottest Australian Open ever.

We collected some startling photos of the searing heat.

Sweat pours off of Rafael Nadal's face in his night match.

Kei Nishikori played a brutal five-set match during the hottest part of the day.

Roger Federer hides in the shade during his opening round match.

Daniel Gimeno-Traver catches a ball boy who passed out from heat stroke.

Chan Hao-ching plops an icepack on her head.

A fan cools down in front of a mist machine.

Passed out fans lounge during the Agnieszka Radwanska-Yulia Putintseva match.

Canada's Frank Dancevic collapsed during the third set of his match.

Andres Seppi boils in the heat.

Yaroslava Shvedova gets medical attention

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga peels off his sweat-soaked shirt.

Julian Reister had to drop out of his first-round match.

Rafael Nadal and Bernard Tomic dripping with sweat.

The passed-out ball boy gets iced down.

Ball boys use a towel to shade Dancevic from the sun.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the triple-digits until Friday.

A fan hides from the sun under a towel.

Camila Giorgi turned bright red.

Little kids play in the fountain outside Rod Laver Arena.

An adult got in on the fountain action as well.

A fan in Rod Laver Arenas.

The polar opposite

