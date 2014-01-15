21 Photos Of The Historic Heatwave That's Suffocating The Australian Open

The hottest heatwave in 100 years is melting southern Australia, including Melbourne — the site of 2014 Australian Open.

Temperatures hit 108 degrees during Tuesday’s action. As a result, a ball boy passed out, a Canadian player collapsed during a match, and Serbian player Jelena Jankovic burned her legs on a hot chair.

With temperatures remaining in the 100s until the weekend, it could be the hottest Australian Open ever.

We collected some startling photos of the searing heat.

