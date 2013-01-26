Here's Your Official 2013 Australian Open Finals Schedule

The Australian Open is the toughest tennis tournament for Americans to watch because of the huge time difference. Catching the matches means setting an alarm for 3:00 a.m. and going to work groggy.



Now that we’re to the finals, it’s totally worth it.

Here’s your official Aussie Open finals viewing schedule:

Victoria Azarenka (2012 Aussie Open Champion) vs. Li Na

Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Saturday January 27, 2013 at 3:00 a.m., est. Tune in on ESPN or watch a live stream on ESPN3

Novak Djokovic (2012 Aussie Open Champion) vs. Andy Murray

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sunday January 28, 2013 at 3:00 a.m., est. Tune in on ESPN or watch a live stream on ESPN3

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.