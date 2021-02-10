22-year-old Australian influencer Dahria Smith banks $5,000 a week on OnlyFans. These are her tips for making money on the platform.

OnlyFans creator Dahria Smith makes more than $5,000 a week on the platform, where the Australian influencer posts explicit content as well as advice for other OnlyFans creators.

Since starting a year ago, Smith has amassed more than 1,000 paying subscribers by using other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Smith told Business Insider Australia her top tips for making money on the platform.

Dahria Smith is a popular Australian OnlyFans creator earning more than $5,000 a week sharing explicit images of herself as well as teaching other creators how to earn money from the platform.

Since starting on the platform just a year ago, the Victorian influencer-turned-OnlyFans model uses other platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Twitter to promote both her personal and educational accounts on the platform, which cost at least $5 a month to access.

“OnlyFans was a bit of a trend when it first started. There were stories about girls making a million dollars a month. I thought to myself ‘Surely I can try’ as a joke. It went well. It went well because I had a lot of expertise behind me when I started,” she said.

Smith spoke to Business Insider Australia to share her advice for how to succeed on OnlyFans.

Brush up your skills to create high quality content

Smith has been a wedding and events photographer since 2014. That meant when she first started putting her effort into becoming an influencer three years ago, and an OnlyFans creator a year ago, she came with a familiarity with shooting professional looking content.

She stresses to new creators to work on their camera skills to create the best product.

“[New creators] come to this not knowing how to take nice photos, how to use all of the lighting,” she said.

Promote, promote, promote

Smith noticed that many new creators are hesitant to go all out promoting their OnlyFans profile, and thinks the stigma that still exists around sex work may play a part in this.

But she said that even if creators want to remain anonymous, they need to accept that they are part of the sex industry.

“Even if you don’t want to show your face, you’re still in the industry. You might as well go all in. You need to promote everywhere. If you don’t, you’re going to struggle,” Smith said.

Use other platforms to promote your OnlyFans

Smith has amassed sizeable followings on other social media platforms, and uses them to drive subscriptions to her OnlyFans.

With 27,000 TikTok followers and 10,000 Instagram followers, Smith has grown audiences using content specific to each platform.

On TikTok, Smith makes videos about how much money she’s made from her OnlyFans accounts and the different benefits of her profession.

Videos showing off her haul both drive subscriptions to her education account from aspirational creators and to her explicit images account.

“Even if you’re not promoting towards men, they still subscribe,” she said.

Hone your craft

Smith stresses that doing well on the platform takes experimentation and refining your content to stand out among all the creators.

“It’s very competitive,” she said.

Everything from captions and angles to discounting strategy are all aspects of the platform that can be tinkered with to try and draw in a larger audience.

Some creators run limited free accounts which they use to funnel viewers into their paid subscription accounts.

Smith recommends subscribing to other accounts to see how others are using the platform.

“I subscribe to a lot of free pages so I can see when they post, how they post, what captions they use. Obviously they’ve made it, so it’s worth seeing how they do it.

Sort your administration out early

The combination of the stigma, working for yourself and and the fact it is a new platform means that many creators struggle with administrative tasks. This saps creators’ energies and keeps them from doing other more, important work.

A lot of people already in the industry have issues with taxes, Smith says. She remembers being flummoxed when it came to tax time, contending with multiple sources of income collected in non-traditional ways.

“I got so stressed out, I didn’t even know who to contact,” she said. “And for many creators, we’re likely to want a woman — but many accountants are men.”

She found an accounting firm that specialised in sex workers that was able to help her out — and she recommends to other OnlyFans creators to think about these issues ahead of time.

