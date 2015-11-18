Australian online spending jumped in September

Photo: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Led by domestic sites, Australians stepped up their online purchases in September with the latest online retail sales index from the NAB jumping 1.1%.

The NAB reported that sales at domestic online retailers accelerated by 1.8%, mitigating a 1.1% decline in sales at international retailers. In year-on-year terms, domestic online retail rose by 7.3%, outpacing a 1.3% lift in international purchases. The NAB suggests that the declining Australian dollar was the chief catalyst behind the divergent performance.

In overall terms, sales rose 5.7% to $17.6 billion, outpacing a 4.1% lift in traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers over the same period.

This nifty graphic from the NAB reveals the annual growth rates across the surveyed categories. Keeping with tradition, the only category to record an annual decline was “daily deals” retailers at 5.1%. Fitting with the spread of population across the country, New South Wales made up the greatest proportion of all online retailing spend at 33.5%.

The ABS will release its retail sales report for October on December 4.

