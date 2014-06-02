Australian Online Retail Sales Pass $15 Billion

The NAB Online Retail Sales index has been released this morning and it shows that in the year to the end of April, total online sales hit $15.25 billion.
That is a lot of money and online sales grew 6.4% over the year.
To put all the hullabaloo about online sales eating into local consumption in context, the NAB says this is still just 6.6% of the total for all retail sales.
But also contained in the NAB’s report was a brilliant infographic explaining the demographics of online, the geographic spread and other related stats.
It’s very cool.
