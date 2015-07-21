Australian online retail giant Ruslan Kogan was at the Paypal listing in New York

Paypal officially split from eBay today, listing on the NASDAQ as its own separate entity. The payments company will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol PYPL, the same one it used before eBay bought it in 2002.

But in the middle of all the fanfare, Australia’s Ruslan Kogan managed to score himself a prime position to the right of PayPal CEO Dan Schulman.

As you can see in the photo below, the Australian online retail boss was on stage when PayPal went live.

Kogan said he was “excited” to be part of the bell ringing ceremony, especially after the impact Paypal has had on his company since its early days.

“It was a privilege to be invited to the ringing of the bell ceremony for PayPal’s NASDAQ listing,” he said.

“Getting to share the momentous occasion with their senior management and to represent our region was a highlight.

“While we give Kogan.com customers many payment options, PayPal is one of our major partners, and we have been working closely with their team for a long time.

“PayPal has been with Kogan.com since Day One and is one of our longest standing business partnerships.”

I'm excited to have been invited to be part of the NASDAQ opening bell ringing ceremony for @PayPal in a few hours – a great company that's been part of the @Kogan story since Day 1 #PYPL #NASDAQ #OpeningBell A photo posted by Ruslan Kogan (@ruslankogan) on Jul 19, 2015 at 7:18pm PDT

