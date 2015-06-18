Australian Olympic swimming gold medalist Kylie Palmer is suspended after testing positive for a banned substance

Kylie Palmer of Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Former Olympic gold medal winner and Australian swimming champion Kylie Palmer voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension after a two-year old test returned positive results for a banned substance.

Palmer was informed in April this year that a sample she provided at the Swimming World Championships in Barcelona on 31 July 2013 had tested positive to a minute trace of a prohibited substance, according to Swimming World Magazine.

International governing body for swimming, Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA), will enact proceedings against Palmer for allegedly breaking doping control rules.

Australian Swimmers’ Association general manager Daniel Kowalski said Palmer has withdrawn from the Australian swim team ahead of the upcoming FINA World Championships in Russia.

“Kylie presently has no idea how the prohibited substance came into her system and is continuing to investigate the matter to the extent that she is able given the passage of time. Kylie categorically denies knowingly taking any prohibited substance in Barcelona in July 2013 or at any time in her career. Kylie will pursue her dream to represent Australia at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio once the FINA proceedings are dealt with.”

FINA also reported that Egyptian swimmer Norhan Naser Salah failed an in-competition drug test in November 2014. She received a two year ban from Egyptian anti-doping organisation NADO.

