Australian Nobel Laureate Brian Schmidt Took Out A Share Of The $US3 Million Breakthrough Prizes

A team led by Australian astrophysicist and Nobel laureate Brian Schmidt has won a share in one of the most valuable prizes in science.
The team was awarded the 2015 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, sharing $3 million in prize money for discovering that the expansion of the Universe is accelerating.
“The accelerating Universe was a huge thing to be part of, and it is great for the team to receive this amazing public recognition,” says Professor Schmidt.
The 2015 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics is a shared honour with Saul Perlmutter and Adam Riess leading a collaboration of 51 total prize recipients splitting the $3 million.
The annual Breakthrough Prizes in fundamental physics, life sciences and mathematics, are sponsored by Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his wife, Anne Wojcicki, a founder of the genetics company 23andMe; Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma and his wife, Cathy Zhang; Russian entrepreneur and venture capitalist Yuri Milner and his wife, Julia; and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
The awards celebrate scientists and are intended to generate excitement about the pursuit of science as a career.
In 2011, Professor Schmidt and Adam Riess from Johns Hopkins University led the High-Z Supernova Search team and shared the Nobel Prize for Physics with Saul Perlmutter and a team from the University of California, Berkeley.
NOW READ: Meet The 12 People Who Won $3 Million For Their Breakthroughs In Science And Math
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.