Australian New Car Sales Rose In June And Are Now 7.1% Higher Than Last Year

Australians bought 97,687 new cars in June, driving seasonally adjusted sales figures up 4.0% from May.
Seasonally adjusted new car sales figures grew in all states and territories except the Northern Territory, where sales fell 4.1%.
National car sales are up 7.1% from last June in seasonally adjusted terms, including a 31.4% rise in Tasmania and 12.5% fall in the Northern Territory.
