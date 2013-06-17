Australian New Car Sales Fall Again In May

Photo:

Australians bought a total of 93,439 new cars in May, down 0.6% from the previous month’s sales figures.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ latest motor vehicle sales report revealed that overall vehicle sales fell for the 6th consecutive month.

SUV sales bucked the trend, growing 0.4% in May with a total of 27,773 vehicles sold. SUV sales have grown consistently in the past year, despite fluctuating demand for passenger vehicles.

Australian car manufacturers have been struggling as city drivers opt increasingly for smaller, imported passenger vehicles while families opt for SUVs.

