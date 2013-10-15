Australian New Car Sales Dip In September

Australians bought a seasonally adjusted total of 94,150 new cars in September, down 0.1% month-on-month and down 3.5% year-on-year.

Monthly sales fell in NSW, Queensland, the NT and ACT. Sales rose a whopping 17.9% in Tasmania, making up for a large 14.1% fall the previous month.

Sales of passenger vehicles and SUVs fell 1.2% and 1.0% respectively, after rising 2.1% and 2.9% in August. Sales of “other vehicles”, including buses, vans and trucks, rose 4.0%, after a 5.3% fall in August.

There’s more on the ABS.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.