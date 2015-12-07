Australian Neil Robertson just became the first person to win a snooker final with a perfect 147 break

Australian snooker champion Neil Robertson just collected one of the great sporting holy grails.

In winning the UK Championship for the second time, the 33-year-old became the first player to make a 147 break in a final.

A 147 occurs when a player pots all 15 red balls and 15 black balls followed by the six colours, without missing.

Robertson actually made a 151 break in his sixth frame against China’s Liang Wenbo. Liang handed him a four-point start with a foul.

Only eight other players have recorded breaks of more than 147, and only one has made it past 151.

Robertson went on to win the championship 10-5 over Liang and collect $90,000. Here’s the moment:

Robertson himself only just missed out on being on the other side of the benchmark five days ago when his opponent Thepchaiya Un-Nooh agonisingly muffed the final black:

It was the 115th time in the game’s history that someone had made a 147 break. Robertson now owns three of them, but is still 10 shy of Ronnie O’Sullivan’s incredible 13 perfect breaks.

The benchmark was first set in Australia back on September 26, 1932, when Murt O’Donoghue was witnessed making 147 off the break at his own Sports and Billiards Club in Griffith, NSW. It has never been officially recognised though, and O’Donoghue was a Kiwi.

You can watch Robertson’s full 147 here:

