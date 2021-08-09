A new federal program launching today will provide government support to Australian musicians with opportunities to perform overseas.

Since the pandemic began, artists have reported lost income of $84 million due to cancelled gigs.

The $1.2 million package will cover costs around hotel quarantine, international flights and visas.

A new program that will enable Australian musicians to leave the country to make money at international festivals has been launched by the government, as the country’s lockdowns continue to crush the live music sector.

The Export Stimulus Program will help artists and crew return to live music venues and festivals overseas in a bid to relaunch an Australian presence in the music industry.

The $1.2 million package will support costs associated with visas, international flights, hotel quarantine, and insurance including COVID-increased premiums that will enable musicians with opportunities to perform at international festivals and venues to get there.

Fully vaccinated Australian artists with international touring and festival opportunities will now be able to leave the country to perform, following the loss of an estimated 90% of their income because of lockdowns over the past 18 months.

It comes as the American, UK and European summer touring season opens up, while Australian stages remain empty as a result of a new raft of lockdown restrictions that have placed more than 60% of the country’s 25 million population under strict stay-home orders.

Since the pandemic began impacting the live music sector almost 18 months ago, the industry has been among the hardest-hit by the impact of Australia’s ongoing lockdowns.

A survey by ilostmygig, a site that tracks Australian performer’s lost gigs and income, found that 28,000 gigs worth $84 million have been cancelled since July 1 and more than 35% of arts workers were looking for work overseas.

Millie Milgate, executive producer at Sounds Australia said she calculated that around 17 Australian acts seeking to go overseas within the next few months would generate $90 million worth of festival performance fees and concert ticket sales.

Milgate estimates there will be 60 to 80 acts helped to get overseas thanks to the scheme.

Harriette Pilbeam, better known professionally as Hatchie, is one of an array of Australian artists who generate the bulk of their income from performing overseas.

“From a business perspective, a lot of my income comes from overseas,” she told Business Insider Australia. “Over 60% of my fans are overseas.”

On August 4, the Australian government Office for the Arts announced it would create the Export Stimulus Program to enable musicians who want to leave the country to make money overseas to do so, with applications open from Monday.

Administered by Sounds Australia and ​​backed by Arts Minister Paul Fletcher and Border Force, the program will support artists, crew and music professionals, with the costs associated with international touring.

APRA AMCOS, the peak body for Australian live music and entertainment, has also called for the adoption of a government-backed insurance scheme, following an announcement of a UK program designed to provide certainty for the live music industry.

The scheme by the UK government will see it guarantee policies issued by commercial insurers to live events that are open to the general public, including festivals and business events.

Dean Ormston, chief executive of APRA AMCOS said the industry urgently needs “the confidence to plan and invest in future live events.”

Ormston said a similar scheme, with a partnership between government and the insurance market “will ensure the industry moves from the current position of crisis, to one of building capacity and delivering great events as we emerge from COVID.”

Evelyn Richardson, chief executive of Live Performance Australia (LPA), said that the UK example “shows there is a solution that can be developed in conjunction with industry on commercial terms.”

“We’re not looking for a handout, promoters are willing to purchase an insurance product,” Richardson said.

“A scheme underwritten by government just makes it viable for insurers to put policies in the market.”