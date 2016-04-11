Australian music sales are growing for the first time in years thanks to streaming

Tame Impala getting the ARIA for Best Rock Album during the 29th Annual ARIA Awards in 2015. Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images

Australians are paying for, rather than pirating, their music across formats including digital streaming, CDs and increasingly via retro vinyl.

The recorded music industry increased revenue in 2015 for the first time in many years.

The fear had been that digital sales, costing a tiny fraction of their CD counterparts, would keep shrinking industry revenue. The easing of pirating digital formats was also a factor.

Total sales in 2015 increased 5% to $333.8 million, the first upwards trend the industry has experienced in its annual wholesale figures since 2012, according to the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).

The growth was driven by emerging digital models. Digital is now 62% of the overall market by value with revenue up 10.59% to $207.6 million.

The streaming category from subscription services such as Apple Music, Deezer, Google Play, Guvera and Spotify, doubled to $46.3 million from $23 million.

“It is exciting to see our local industry return to growth in 2015,” says Denis Handlin, CEO of Sony Music Australia and ARIA chair.

“The music business has continued to manage its way through times of challenge and transition.

“While the work with government, ISPs and other service providers to ensure artists and record labels are properly rewarded for their creative efforts is far from over, Australian music fans are embracing the many legitimate platforms where an incredible range of local and international music is widely available.”

Revenue from CD albums fell 4.1% to $110.5 million but the vinyl revival continues with sales rising 38% to $8.9 million.

The detail for music sales in 2015, according to ARIA:

