Australian Motor Vehicle Sales Surged In December

Australian purchases of new motor vehicles jumped 3% in December to 94,903 — the highest level since June last year. This follows on from the fall of 0.5% in November with the increase in vehicle sales in all categories, passenger, SUV and other.

But the data also shows the stark differences that are emerging in the economic performance of different states as highlighted this morning with the release of Commsec’s State of the States report.

NSW continues to do well while Western Australia is fading, somewhat badly it seems, from the highs of 2012 and 2013.

It’s back to the future with the NSW economy driving Australian growth.

