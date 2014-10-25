Australian Mosques Open Doors To Non-Muslims On National Day of Unity

Muslim men pray whilst visitors look on during the Lakemmba Mosque Open Day. Photo: Getty Images

The inaugural National Mosque Open Day will see Australian Muslims welcome non-Muslims inside their places of worship in an effort to promote peace, awareness and understanding.

The open day is part of the 2014 National Day of Unity, which also incorporates pro-refugee marches, which will be held across numerous cities today.

Since the emergence of international terrorist organisation Islamic State (ISIS), reports of increased religious discrimination and violence have plagued Australia’s Muslim community.

Lebanese Muslim Association president Samier Dandan said the open day is will help in “breaking down the misconceptions and negative perceptions” surrounding Islam in Australia.

“We are inviting all Muslims and non-Muslims in particular to share the experience of what goes on in the daily life of a Muslim and what happens inside the mosque,” he said.

Visitors will be able to witness traditional prayer rituals throughout the day and at some sites there will be leaders present to help answer any questions non-Muslims may have regarding the Islamic faith.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott said the National Day of Unity creates a significant opportunity to “build an even more inclusive and cohesive Australia”.

“My hope is that it will bring Australians together to learn more about different faiths and traditions, and to focus on our shared values,” he said.

Visit the National Day of Unity Facebook page for more information on events.

