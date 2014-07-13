Australian Model Jennifer Hawkins Has Sold Her Sydney Home

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

Australian model Jennifer Hawkins has sold her Australian mansion for an undisclosed amount.

The two-storey property, which sits above North Curl Curl on Sydney’s northern beaches, was listed by Belle Property Manly in April for $4 million.

Here’s a video of the four bedroom, architecturally designed home. And yes, it includes a shot of Hawkin’s shoe-filled walk-in-robe.

