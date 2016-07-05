Australian millennials aren't working as hard as the rest of the world

Christian Vierig/WireImage

Australian millennials aren’t putting in as many hours at the office as the rest of their generation in other countries.

The latest research shows they toil for an average 41 hours a week, the same as millennials in the UK but far less than in India where they put in 52 hours.

However, millennials — often accused of being lazy and self-obsessed — are still working as hard, if not harder, than other generations.

And in Australia, they tend to put in a longer week than the average full-time worker who now does less than 40 hours at the office.

Official statistics in Australia show the hours worked on average each week have been declining, mainly due to more people in part-time employment, to around 33 hours.

But even the average hours worked by full-time workers is in decline. It rose during the 1990s, peaking at 41.3 hours in 2000 when Australia was rated as one of the hardest working countries in the world, but decreased to 39.7 hours in 2009.

The latest statistics from the OECD put the average working week in Australia at almost 36 hours.

“Contrary to the (millennial) lazy label, the data tell a different story,” says the report Millennial Careers: 2020 Vision by the ManpowerGroup.

The report is based on a survey of 19,000 millennials in 25 countries and more than 1,500 hiring managers.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of millennials reported they worked more than 40 hours a week. Nearly a quarter did more than 50.

This graphic shows the hours worked across the world:

Image: Millennial Careers: 2020 Vision

By law in Australia, employers can’t ask full-time employees to work more than 38 hours a week.

Millennials, those born between 1982 and 1996 and are now aged 20 to 34, will make up one-third of the work force by 2010.

