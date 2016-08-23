Millennials are thinking about job changes so much, recruiters have coined a new name for them

Gilles Mingasson/Liaison

Recruitment specialists have labelled millennials as “continuous candidates” for their habit of always being on the lookout for the next gig and a leadership role.

More than half (59%) of Australian millennials are actively looking for their next job opportunity, according to research by ManpowerGroup Solutions.

This job hopping tendency of millennials has been identified in previous studies. According to the fifth annual Global Millennials survey, the chief reason for wanting to move is insufficient opportunities to develop their leadership skills.

In Australia, the lack of significant annual wage rises has also been identified as a factor in job jumping. The latest Australian wage price index numbers, for the June quarter, show annual growth of just 2.1% a year.

The latest research by ManpowerGroup, polling 4,500 global job seekers from markets including Australia, found that “lack of access to quality jobs” consistently ranked first or second as the greatest personal career challenge.

The rise of the continuous candidate conflicts with the views of employers who see loyalty as a most desirable attribute. But the millennials see every role as temporary, a step to the next big job.

Leading edge millennials

In Australia, it’s mostly (70%) the older millennials, those aged between 24 and 35, who identify as continuous candidates. Only 30% of younger millennials, aged 18 and 24, see themselves as restless.

“Career progression is the top priority for millennials who expect to rise rapidly through an organisation,” says Sue Howse, general manager at ManpowerGroupSolutions Australia.

Source: ManpowerGroup

“If an employer is not meeting a candidate’s expectations or aspirations for advancement, it is likely they will actively look for the next opportunity.”

More than half (53%) of continuous candidates in Australia believe every job is a short stop, with 20% of them applying to between three and nine jobs over six months.

They are likely to agree with the statement “the best way to increase my compensation is by changing jobs frequently”.

They are also more likely to be dissatisfied with their jobs.

“Gone are the days however of sticking it out in a job — churn is a much more accepted, if not expected, part of working life for these job seekers,” says Howse.

Millennials, those born between 1982 and 1996 and are now aged 20 to 34, will make up one-third of the work force by 2020.

